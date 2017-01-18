Public Notice: Oxford Township

Charter Township of Oxford

Planning Commission

PUBLIC HEARING

N O T I C E

PROPOSED REZONING

Pursuant to the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act (P.A. 110 of 2006), notice is hereby given that the Charter Township of Oxford Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan 48371.

The purpose of this hearing is to receive public comment on the proposed rezoning of parcel P -04-26-302-021, 558 S. Lapeer Road, d/b/a Stones ACE of Oxford located on the west side of Lapeer Road (M-24) South of Minnetonka Dr. and North of Oakdell St. from C-1 (Local Commercial) to C-2 (General Commercial), Owner: Oxford ACE LLC., 3015 S. Baldwin Road, Orion, MI 48359

Documents are available for inspection at the Township Building Department, during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling, Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk, (248) 628-9787, as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.

Written comments may be sent to Chairman Todd Bell, Charter Township of Oxford, Planning Commission, 300 Dunlap Rd., Oxford, MI 48371-0003.

Todd Bell, Chairman

Planning Commission

Charter Township of Oxford

300 Dunlap Rd.

Oxford, MI 48371

(248) 628-9787 ext. 101

PUBLISHED: OXFORD LEADER 01/18/2017 and 01/25/2017

POSTED: OXFORD TOWNSHIP 01/18/2017

