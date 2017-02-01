Public Notice: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND MICHIGAN

SYNOPSIS

Of the Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees held on January 11, 2017 at the Oxford Township Hall Meeting Room.

PRESENT: Supervisor Dunn, Clerk Wright, Treasurer Ferrari, Trustee Curtis, Trustee Dunn, Trustee Nichols, Trustee Payne

ABSENT: None

The following actions were taken:

Approved the Agenda as amended.

Approved the Consent Agenda as presented.

Approved to set a Second reading and possible adoption of Proposed Ordinance No. 105B.007: Oxford Township Water Supply Ordinance.

Approved to adopt the E.M.S. Cost Recovery Fee Schedule.

Authorized Sharpe Engineering to determine the boundary area and cost estimate for the purpose of creating a Special Assessment District to eradicate weeds in Cedar Lake, Long Lake, and Tan Lake.

Approved the Oxford Township WATER Emergency Contact Information Flow Chart as presented.

Approved to have Trustee Payne abstain from voting on the temporary electrical inspector due to conflict of interest.

Approved to allow Supervisor Dunn to hire Pat Payne as the Township’s Contracted Electrical Inspector.

Approved the Charter Township of Oxford Safety Path Fund Contribution, in Lieu of Safety Path Construction Agreement template as the base agreement for a cash contribution in lieu of constructing a safety path as required by the Charter Township of Oxford Code of Ordinances.

Approved to move the Existing and Future Projects and Funding to a Special Meeting on February 22, 2017.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:50 pm

Curtis W. Wright

Oxford Township Clerk

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford MI 48371

248-628-9797 #5

Publish: Oxford Leader: February 1, 2017