Public Notice: Oxford Twp.

Charter Township of Oxford

2017 – December Board of Review

Please take NOTICE that the Charter Township of Oxford, December Board of Review is called into session to hear appeals and to correct both the assessment and tax rolls ‘for the following reasons:

Changes in Taxable value due to a newly recognized Ownership Transfer as provided, ;for under General Property Tax Act as amended by PA 415 of 1994 and PA 476 of 1996 which are treated, as clerical errors. Clerical Errors or Mutual Mistakes of Fact as provided under original MCL 211.53b(1.). Appeals for “homestead” or “qualified agricultural property” by an owner of property which qualified on May I may appeal, for the current year and the immediately .preceding year if the exemption was not on the tax roll, as provided for under MCL sections 211.7cc and 211.7ee as amended by PA 237 of 1994. Appeals for Poverty Exemption for the current year, if the exemption was not delved by the previous March or July Board of Review, as provided for under MCL section 211.7u, and as amended by PA 7 4 of 1995.

The Board of Review will meet at the Oxford ‘township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford., commencing at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 201.7, until all business brought before the Board has been completed.

This notice is posted in compliance with the state of Michigan’s Open Meetings Act, Public Act 267 of 1976, as amended, and MCL 41.72a (2) (3).

A copy of this notice is on file in the office of the Township Clerk.

Published: Oxford Leader November 29, 2017

Posted: Oxford Township Village of Oxford

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individ gals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services sball contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling, Curtis Wright, Township Clerk (248) 628-9787 as soon as possible to allow township sufficient time to have available the aids and services:

Supervisor William, Dunn

Charter Township of Oxford

300 Dunlap Rd.

Oxford, MI 48371

(248) 628-9787