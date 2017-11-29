Public Notice: Oxford Twp.

Charter Township of Oxford

Planning Commission

PUBLIC HEARING

N O T I C E

SPECIAL LAND USE

Pursuant to the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act (P.A. 110 of 2006), notice is hereby given that the Charter Township of Oxford Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, at the Charter Township of Oxford Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan 48371.

The purpose of this hearing is to receive public comments on a proposed Special Land Use (SLU) for an Automobile or RV Sales Establishment, subject to Section 6.13. Location: 583 S. Lapeer Road which is on the east side of S. Lapeer Road, south of Minnetonka Drive and north of Oakdell Street within the Township of Oxford, Michigan –Parcels# P -04-26-303-002 and 04-26-303-003 in the C-2 (General Commercial) Zoning District.

Automobile or RV Sales Establishment, is a special land use in the C-2 (General Commercial) zoning district in which the subject property is located, per Ordinance 67A, Article 3.5.L.2.e: C-2, General Commercial

Documents are available for inspection at the Township Building Department, during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling, Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk, (248) 628-9787, as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.

Written comments may be sent to Chairman Michael Young, Charter Township of Oxford, Planning Commission, 300 Dunlap Rd., Oxford, MI 48371-0003.

Michael Young, Chairman

Planning Commission

Charter Township of Oxford

300 Dunlap Rd.

Oxford, MI 48371

(248) 628-9787 ext. 110

Cc: All Property Owners within 300 feet

Planning Commissioners

Township Board of Trustees

PUBLISHED: OXFORD LEADER 11/29/2017

POSTED: OXFORD TOWNSHIP 11/29/2017

VILLAGE OF OXFORD 11/29/2017