Public Notice: Oxford Twp.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD
COUNTY OF OAKLAND
NOTICE OF ADOPTION
Notice is hereby given that the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees, at a Regular Meeting on the 8th day of November 2017 held the Second Reading and adopted Ordinance No. 105.B.008:
Article I – Amendment of Section 62-41. Water Rates and Payments.
A complete copy of Ordinance No. 105.B.008 is available at the Charter Township of Oxford Office, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371, (248) 628-9787 during regular business hours.
Publication Date: December 6, 2017
Effective Date: January 5, 2018
Notice of adoption posted: Oxford Township Office
Oxford Village Office
Curtis W. Wright, Clerk
Charter Township of Oxford