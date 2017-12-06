Public Notice: Oxford Twp.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

Notice is hereby given that the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees, at a Regular Meeting on the 8th day of November 2017 held the Second Reading and adopted Ordinance No. 105.B.008:

Article I – Amendment of Section 62-41. Water Rates and Payments.

A complete copy of Ordinance No. 105.B.008 is available at the Charter Township of Oxford Office, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371, (248) 628-9787 during regular business hours.

Publication Date: December 6, 2017

Effective Date: January 5, 2018

Notice of adoption posted: Oxford Township Office

Oxford Village Office

Curtis W. Wright, Clerk

Charter Township of Oxford