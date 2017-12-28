Public Notice: Oxford Twp.

Connect on Linked in

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND MICHIGAN

SYNOPSIS

Of the Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees held on December 13, 2017 at the Oxford Township Hall Meeting Room.

PRESENT: Supervisor Dunn, Clerk Wright, Treasurer Ferrari, Trustee Curtis, Trustee Durr, Trustee Nichols, Trustee Payne

ABSENT: None

The following actions were taken:

Approved the Agenda as amended.

Approved the Consent Agenda as presented.

Authorized Fire Chief Scholz to purchase four (4) Stryker Power-PRO XT powered ambulance cots and four (4) Stryker Power-LOAD powered fastener systems at a total cost of $138,989.20.

Approved the Resolution rescinding 925 Legacy Center LLC Class C Liquor License.

Approved to schedule a public hearing for January 10, 2018 to consider the Liquor License Application for 925 Lapeer Legacy Center.

Approved Resolution #3 proposed Special Assessment Roll for Cedar Lake, Long Lake, and Tan Lake and Scheduling of Public Hearing, to implement an Aquatic Weed Control Special Assessment District program for Cedar Lake, Long Lake, and Tan Lake.

Authorized Treasurer Ferrari to split/combine properties on N. Baldwin Road and Elk View from township-owned parcel number P-04-18-100-061.

Approved to waive the fees associated with the October 13, 2017 Freedom of Information Act Request.

Approved to authorized Safety Path Committee Chairman Joseph G. Ferrari to contract with Mark W. Sheppell & Associates, Inc. for a total of $3,600.00 to devise 60 foot right of way acquisition appraisals for 1675 Seymour Lake, 1711 Seymour Lake, 1757 Seymour Lake and 1781 Seymour Lake.

Approved the Interlocal Contracted Services Agreement between Addison, Orion, and Oxford Townships and the North Oakland Transportation Authority.

Approved the Resolution to amend Appendix A of the Oxford Townshp Cemetery Ordinance No. 121 as presented.

Approved to accept the 2017 North Oakland County Household Hazardous Waste Interlocal Agreement between Oakland County and the Charter Township of Oxford as presented.

Approved not to charge a $10.00 participation fee per resident and cost for the participation shall be paid by the Charter Township of Oxford.

Approved the North Oakland Household Hazardous Waste Consortium Resolution as presented.

Approved the 2017 amended General Fund Budget (101) with revenues and expenditures balancing at $3,684,917.00.

Approved the 2017 amended Road Fund Budget (204) with revenues and expenditures balancing at $591,151.00.

Approved the 2017 amended Police Contracting Fund Budget (205) with revenues and expenditures balancing at $2,738,644.00.

Approved the 2017 amended Cemetery Maintenance Fund Budget (209) with revenues and expenditures balancing at $85,122.00.

Approved the 2017 amended Telecommunication Fund Budget (239) with revenues and expenditures balancing at $27,042.00.

Approved the 2017 amended Building Permit Fund Budget (295) with revenues and expenditures balancing at $597,501.00.

Approved the 2017 amended Safety Path Fund Budget (297) with revenues and expenditures balancing at $148,496.00.

Approved the 2017 amended Building Site Fund Budget (471) with revenues and expenditures balancing at $710,123.00.

Approved to re-appoint Jonathan Nold to the Oxford Township Planning Commission for a three (3) year term.

Approved to appoint Supervisr Dunn, Trustee Curtis, Planning Commissioner Jonathan Nold, Planning Commission Chairman and Oxford Township Zoning Official to the Planned Unit Development Committee.

Approved to adopt the proposed 2018 Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Schedule as presented.

Meeting was adjourned at 8:12 pm.

Curtis W. Wright

Oxford Township Clerk

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford MI 48371

248-628-9787 #5

Publish: Oxford Leader: December 27, 2017