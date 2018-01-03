Public notice: Oxford Twp.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR CEMETERY MAINTENANCE

AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS:

OXFORD TOWNSHIP CEMETERY

NORTH OXFORD CEMETERY

MT. PLEASANT CEMETERY

The Charter Township of Oxford is seeking sealed bids for the cemetery maintenance at the above locations. Complete Bid Documents are available at the Oxford Township Clerk’s Office.

Bids are to be returned in a sealed envelope and addressed as follows:

Cemetery Maintenance Services Bid

Curtis W. Wright, Clerk

Charter Township of Oxford

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford, MI 48371

Sealed bids will be received at the Township Clerk’s office at the Charter Township of Oxford, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371 until 3 p.m. local time Thursday, February 1, 2018 at which time the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Faxed copies will not be accepted.

The Charter Township of Oxford reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids, in whole or in part, and to waive any informalities therein when such waiver is in the interest of the Charter Township of Oxford, and to award the contract to other than the low bidder.

Bids shall remain firm for a period of ninety (90) days.

Publish: 1/3/18, 1/17/18