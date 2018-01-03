Public notice: Oxford Twp.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD
COUNTY OF OAKLAND STATE OF MICHIGAN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Cedar Lake, Long Lake,
and Tan Lake
Special Assessment District
Notice is hereby given the Charter Township of Oxford (“Township”) Board of Trustees will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard at the Oxford Township Meeting Room located at 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371 on whether to establish a special assessment district for the eradication of aquatic weeds in Cedar Lake, Long Lake, and Tan Lake.
The Township Clerk has received a petition for special assessment district to make the improvements from the record owners of land constituting more than 50% of the land area in the proposed special assessment district, which is described below. Any objections including written appeals to the petition shall be heard at the hearing.
The Township Board of Trustees intends to make the improvements in accordance with Act 188 of the Public Acts of Michigan of 1954, as amended. Preliminary plans and estimates of the cost for the acquisition and improvements are on file with the Township Clerk for public examination. Periodic
redeterminations of costs may be necessary without a change in the special assessment district and without further notice to record owners or parties in interest in the property.
The proposed special assessment district is described as follows:
Parcel Number
04-28-103-001
04-28-126-001
04-28-126-002
04-28-126-003
04-28-126-004
04-28-126-005
04-28-126-011
04-28-126-012
04-28-126-013
04-28-126-016
04-28-126-019
04-28-127-002
04-28-127-003
04-28-127-004
04-28-127-005
04-28-127-006
04-28-127-007
04-28-176-002
04-28-176-003
04-28-176-004
04-28-176-006
04-28-176-007
04-28-176-008
04-28-176-009
04-28-176-010
04-28-176-011
04-28-176-012
04-28-254-001
04-28-254-002
04-28-254-003
04-28-254-004
04-28-401-001
04-28-401-002
04-28-401-003
04-28-401-004
04-28-401-005
04-28-401-006
04-28-401-007
04-28-401-008
04-28-401-009
04-28-401-010
04-28-401-011
04-28-401-013
04-28-401-014
04-28-401-015
04-28-477-002
04-28-477-003
04-28-477-004
04-28-477-005
04-28-477-006
04-28-477-007
04-28-477-010
04-28-477-011
04-28-477-012
04-28-477-013
04-28-477-015
04-28-477-016
04-28-477-017
04-28-477-018
04-28-477-019
04-28-126-020
04-28-477-020
04-28-477-021
04-28-477-025
04-28-477-026
04-28-478-001
04-28-451-006
04-28-176-005
04-28-377-019
04-28-377-018
04-28-377-006
04-28-377-005
04-28-377-015
04-28-377-014
04-28-377-002
04-28-304-009
04-28-304-008
04-28-304-002
04-28-304-003
04-28-304-004
04-28-304-007
04-28-304-006
04-28-151-025
04-28-154-013
04-28-154-012
04-28-154-011
04-28-154-010
04-28-176-001
04-28-154-009
04-28-154-008
04-28-154-007
04-28-154-006
04-28-154-005
04-28-154-017
04-28-154-016
04-28-154-015
04-28-154-014
04-28-107-008
04-28-107-007
04-28-107-004
04-28-107-003
04-28-107-002
04-28-107-001
04-28-152-002
04-28-326-001
04-28-102-018
04-28-102-011
04-28-102-010
04-28-102-016
04-28-102-007
04-28-102-006
04-28-102-005
04-28-102-004
04-28-102-003
04-28-102-002
04-28-477-008
04-28-477-009
04-28-478-002
04-28-478-003
04-28-478-004
04-28-451-008
04-28-377-013
04-28-377-012
04-28-377-011
04-28-327-018
04-28-102-019
Boundary Map of Proposed Cedar Lake, Long Lake, and Tan Lake Special Assessment District
The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk at 248-628-9787 as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.
Charter Township of Oxford
Curtis W. Wright, Clerk
Charter Township of Oxford
300 Dunlap Road
Oxford, MI 48371
(248)628-9787
Published: December 27, 2017 and January 3, 2018