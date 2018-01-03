Public notice: Oxford Twp.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND STATE OF MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Cedar Lake, Long Lake,

and Tan Lake

Special Assessment District

Notice is hereby given the Charter Township of Oxford (“Township”) Board of Trustees will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard at the Oxford Township Meeting Room located at 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371 on whether to establish a special assessment district for the eradication of aquatic weeds in Cedar Lake, Long Lake, and Tan Lake.

The Township Clerk has received a petition for special assessment district to make the improvements from the record owners of land constituting more than 50% of the land area in the proposed special assessment district, which is described below. Any objections including written appeals to the petition shall be heard at the hearing.

The Township Board of Trustees intends to make the improvements in accordance with Act 188 of the Public Acts of Michigan of 1954, as amended. Preliminary plans and estimates of the cost for the acquisition and improvements are on file with the Township Clerk for public examination. Periodic

redeterminations of costs may be necessary without a change in the special assessment district and without further notice to record owners or parties in interest in the property.

The proposed special assessment district is described as follows:

Parcel Number

04-28-103-001

04-28-126-001

04-28-126-002

04-28-126-003

04-28-126-004

04-28-126-005

04-28-126-011

04-28-126-012

04-28-126-013

04-28-126-016

04-28-126-019

04-28-127-002

04-28-127-003

04-28-127-004

04-28-127-005

04-28-127-006

04-28-127-007

04-28-176-002

04-28-176-003

04-28-176-004

04-28-176-006

04-28-176-007

04-28-176-008

04-28-176-009

04-28-176-010

04-28-176-011

04-28-176-012

04-28-254-001

04-28-254-002

04-28-254-003

04-28-254-004

04-28-401-001

04-28-401-002

04-28-401-003

04-28-401-004

04-28-401-005

04-28-401-006

04-28-401-007

04-28-401-008

04-28-401-009

04-28-401-010

04-28-401-011

04-28-401-013

04-28-401-014

04-28-401-015

04-28-477-002

04-28-477-003

04-28-477-004

04-28-477-005

04-28-477-006

04-28-477-007

04-28-477-010

04-28-477-011

04-28-477-012

04-28-477-013

04-28-477-015

04-28-477-016

04-28-477-017

04-28-477-018

04-28-477-019

04-28-126-020

04-28-477-020

04-28-477-021

04-28-477-025

04-28-477-026

04-28-478-001

04-28-451-006

04-28-176-005

04-28-377-019

04-28-377-018

04-28-377-006

04-28-377-005

04-28-377-015

04-28-377-014

04-28-377-002

04-28-304-009

04-28-304-008

04-28-304-002

04-28-304-003

04-28-304-004

04-28-304-007

04-28-304-006

04-28-151-025

04-28-154-013

04-28-154-012

04-28-154-011

04-28-154-010

04-28-176-001

04-28-154-009

04-28-154-008

04-28-154-007

04-28-154-006

04-28-154-005

04-28-154-017

04-28-154-016

04-28-154-015

04-28-154-014

04-28-107-008

04-28-107-007

04-28-107-004

04-28-107-003

04-28-107-002

04-28-107-001

04-28-152-002

04-28-326-001

04-28-102-018

04-28-102-011

04-28-102-010

04-28-102-016

04-28-102-007

04-28-102-006

04-28-102-005

04-28-102-004

04-28-102-003

04-28-102-002

04-28-477-008

04-28-477-009

04-28-478-002

04-28-478-003

04-28-478-004

04-28-451-008

04-28-377-013

04-28-377-012

04-28-377-011

04-28-327-018

04-28-102-019

Boundary Map of Proposed Cedar Lake, Long Lake, and Tan Lake Special Assessment District

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk at 248-628-9787 as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.

Charter Township of Oxford

Curtis W. Wright, Clerk

Charter Township of Oxford

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford, MI 48371

(248)628-9787

Published: December 27, 2017 and January 3, 2018