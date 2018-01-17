Public Notice: Oxford Twp.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

BLOCK GRANT

Minor Home Repair

The Charter Township of Oxford is seeking bid proposals from qualified service providers to manage and administer a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Minor Home Repair Program for the 2017 year. The program will provide minor home repairs to qualified low- and low-moderate income residents of the Charter Township of Oxford.

Bid proposals must include a detailed outline on how the program will be managed and administered and must follow the guidelines established by the Charter Township of Oxford’s Minor Home Repair Document. A copy of this document may be obtained from the Treasurer’s Office.

The project will be in the amount of $43,681.00 funded with 2017 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds and the administrator must be familiar with, and comply with, all applicable CDBG requirements. When the $43,681.00 is awarded, the term on the contract will be for two (2) years.

Sealed bids will be received until 4 p.m., prevailing Eastern Time, Friday, January 26, 2018, at which time proposals will be opened. Bids shall be addressed as follows:

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

JOSEPH G. FERRARI, CDBG COORDINATOR

300 Dunlap Road

OXFORD MI 48371

A legally authorized agent of the bidding firm must sign all bids. Envelopes must be plainly marked, “CDBG MINOR HOME REPAIR BIDS”.

The Charter Township of Oxford reserves the right to accept any or all alternative proposals and award the contract to other than the lowest bidder, to waive any irregularities or informalities or both; to reject any or all proposals; and in general to make the award of the contract in any manner deemed by the Charter Township of Oxford, in its sole discretion, to be in the best interest of the Charter Township of Oxford.

Joseph G. Ferrari

CDBG Director

Publish January 10, 2018 & January 17, 2018