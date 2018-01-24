Public Notice: Oxford Twp.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND MICHIGAN

SYNOPSIS

Of the Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees held on January 10, 2018 at the Oxford Township Hall Meeting Room.

PRESENT: Supervisor Dunn, Clerk Wright, Treasurer Ferrari, Trustee Curtis, Trustee Durr, Trustee Nichols, Trustee Payne

ABSENT: None

The following actions were taken:

Approved the Agenda as amended.

Approved the Consent Agenda as presented.

Approved the Resolution in honor of Oakland County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Scott Patterson as presented.

Approved to open the Public Hearing at 7:21 P.M. to discuss the establishment of the Cedar Lake, Long Lake, and Tan Lake Special Assessment District.

Approved to close the Public Hearing to discuss the establishment of the Cedar Lake, Long Lake, and Tan Lake Special Assessment District at 7:31 P.M.

Approved to appoint representatives for any negotiations in reference to a new Labor Agreement between the Township of Oxford and the Oxford Fire Fighters Union International Association of Fire Fighters Local 4763.

Approved Resolution #4 to Confirm the Special Assessment Roll for the Cedar Lake, Long Lake, and Tan Lake Special Assessment District and approve the Special Assessment Roll.

Approved the process to consider the rezoning of Parcel P-04-07-101-018 and to consider the rezoning of Parcel P-04-07-101-019 be forwarded to the Oxford Township Planning Commission to begin the rezoning process.

Approved the rezoning of Parcel P-04-35-200-005 from Single Family (R-1) zoning to Recreation (R) zoning.

Approved the lease of a Pitney Bowes SendPro 1000 machine.

Appointed the Township Supervisor, Planning Chairman and the Township Board Liaison to the Planning Commission to the Gravel Inspection Committee.

Appointed the Township Supervisor, Clerk, Treasurer and a representative from Carlisle Wortman Associates to the Acreage Land Division/Lot Split/Combination Committee replacing the Oxford Township Planning Commission representatives.

Approved the updated Acreage Land Division/Lot Split/Combination Review Fees Schedule as presented.

Approved the Canvass of Votes for the November 7, 2017 General Election for the Charter Township of Oxford as presented.

Meeting was adjourned at 8:37 pm.

Curtis W. Wright

Oxford Township Clerk

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford MI 48371

248-628-9787 #5