Public Notice: Oxford Twp.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

N O T I C E

A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Zoning Board of Appeals will be held on Monday, March 12, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. in the evening, at the Oxford Township Office, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371, to consider the following request:

ZBA005.18 – 716 Maloney Street – Parcel 04-28-327-013 – Applicant: AC Contracting Services, Inc., 1017 N. Davison Lake Road, Oxford, MI 48371 Owner: Lynn Cole, 1584 Oneida Trial, Lake Orion, MI 48362-1242

The subject property is located in an R-1 single Family (12,000 s.f. min.) Zoning District, Location: 716 Maloney Street is located off of W. Drahner Road between Beckley Street and Wise Street, and north of Lakeview Dr.

Approval of this application, as submitted, would require variance according to Zoning Ordinance 67A: ARTICLE 3.7 Schedule of District Regulations

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling, Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk, (248) 628-9787, as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.

Any comments may be heard at the above meeting or received at the Township Office in writing prior to the meeting.

James Butler, Chairperson

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Oxford

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford, MI 48371-0003

(248) 628-9787 x 101

POSTED: OXFORD TOWNSHIP 02/21/2018

VILLAGE OF OXFORD 02/21/2018

PUBLISHED: OXFORD LEADER 02/21/2018