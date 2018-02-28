Public Notice: Oxford Twp.

Connect on Linked in

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND MICHIGAN

SYNOPSIS

Of the Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees held on February 14, 2018 at the Oxford Township Hall Meeting Room.

PRESENT: Supervisor Dunn, Clerk Wright, Treasurer Ferrari, Trustee Curtis, Trustee Durr, Trustee Nichols, Trustee Payne

ABSENT: None

The following actions were taken:

Approved the Agenda as amended.

Approved the Consent Agenda as presented.

Approved to set a Second Reading and possible adoption of a Minor in Possession Ordinance.

Approved to set a Second Reading and possible adoption of the Zoning Ordinance 67A.016.

Approved to award the Cemetery Contract to Aaron’s Lawn in Order LLC.

Approved to award the Emergency Services Bid for 2017 Community Development Block Grant Funds (CDBG) in the amount of $10,920.00 to Oxford/Orion FISH.

Approved the contract with OLHSA for Minor Home Repair Services for CDBG program year 2017 in the amount of $43,681.00.

Approved the 2018-2021 Fire Dispatch Service Agreement between the County of Oakland and the Charter Township of Oxford.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:41 pm.

Curtis W. Wright

Oxford Township Clerk

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford MI 48371

248-628-9787 #5

Publish: Oxford Leader: February 28, 2018