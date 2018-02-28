Public Notice: Oxford Twp.

Charter Township of Oxford

2018 Board of Review

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Charter Township of Oxford’s Board of Review will meet at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap, Oxford MI at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, for the purpose of examining the Charter Township of Oxford’s 2018 Assessment Rolls and organization of the 2018 hearing procedures. No assessment appeals will be heard during the Organizational Meeting.

Please be further advised that the Charter Township of Oxford’s Board of Review will meet at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI for the purpose of hearing assessment appeals on real and personal property and to make such adjustments as the Board deems fair and just on the following times and days:

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. and

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Monday, March 12, 2018 9:00 a.m. – noon and

1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 13, 2018 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. and

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

TENTATIVE 2014 EQUALIZATION FACTOR FOR ALL CLASSES OF REAL AND PERSONAL PROPERTY ARE 50.00 RATIO AND 1.000 FACTOR.

To schedule an appointment IN ADVANCE for the Board of Review, please contact Oakland County Equalization Division, PRIOR TO March 2

nd, Toll Free at 1-888-350-0900, Extension 54454 or (248) 975-4454.

Written appeals will be accepted prior to Board of Review closing, send to Charter Township of Oxford, 300 Dunlap, Oxford, MI 48371.

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling, Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk (248) 628-9787 as soon as possible to allow the township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.

William Dunn, Supervisor

Charter Township of Oxford

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford, MI 48371-0003

(248) 628-9787 ext. 110

Publish in the Oxford Leader: February 28