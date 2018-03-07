Public Notice: Oxford Twp.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

NOTICE

A Second Reading and possible Adoption of proposed amendments to Zoning Ordinance No. 67A:

1. Modify Section 1.3, Enabling Authority 2. Modify Section 3.7, Schedule of District Regulations 3. Modifying Section 8.8, Parking and Storage of Commercial and Recreational Vehicles 4. Modify Section 7.5, Standards for Landscape Materials 5. Modify Section 13.5, Site Condominiums

To be considered at a regular meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees, to be held March 14, 2018, 7:00 p.m., at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan. Copies of complete text are available for the public at the Township Office, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan 48371, (248) 628-9787.

Curtis W. Wright Township Clerk

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling, Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk (248) 628-9787 as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.

Charter Township of Oxford

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford, MI 48371

(248) 628-9787

PUBLISHED: Oxford Leader — March 7, 2018

