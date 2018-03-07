Public Notice: Oxford Twp.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD
COUNTY OF OAKLAND
NOTICE
A Second Reading and possible Adoption of proposed amendments to Zoning Ordinance No. 67A:
1. Modify Section 1.3, Enabling Authority
2. Modify Section 3.7, Schedule of District Regulations
3. Modifying Section 8.8, Parking and Storage of Commercial and Recreational Vehicles
4. Modify Section 7.5, Standards for Landscape Materials
5. Modify Section 13.5, Site Condominiums
To be considered at a regular meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees, to be held March 14, 2018, 7:00 p.m., at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan. Copies of complete text are available for the public at the Township Office, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan 48371, (248) 628-9787.
Curtis W. Wright Township Clerk
The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling, Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk (248) 628-9787 as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available the aids and services.
Curtis W. Wright, Clerk
Charter Township of Oxford
300 Dunlap Road
Oxford, MI 48371
(248) 628-9787
PUBLISHED: Oxford Leader — March 7, 2018
POSTED: OXFORD TOWNSHIP
VILLAGE OF OXFORD