Public Notice: Oxford Twp.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

NOTICE

A Second Reading and possible Adoption of proposed Ordinance 43A.004:

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD BY ADDING A NEW SECTION 6-4 UNDER CHAPTER 6, ARTICLE I AND ADOPTING BY REFERENCE SECTION 703 OF PUBLIC ACT 58 OF 1998, MCL 436.1703, AS AMENDED AT THIS TIME OR AS MAY BE AMENDED IN THE FUTURE, REGARDING THE REGULATION OF PURCHASE, CONSUMPTION, OR POSSESSION SESSION OF ALCOHOLIC LIQUOR BY MINOR; ATTEMPT; VIOLATION; SANCTIONS, FURNISHING FRAUDULENT IDENTIFICATION TO MINOR; USE OF FRAUDULENT IDENTIFICATION BY MINOR; PRIOR VIOLATION; SCREENING AND ASSESSMENT; CHEMICAL BREATH ANALYSIS; NOTICE TO PARENT, CUSTODIAN, OR GUARDIAN; EXCEPTIONS; DEFINITIONS.

To be considered at a regular meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees, to be held March 14, 2018, 7:00 p.m., at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan. Copies of complete text are available for the public at the Township Office, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan 48371, (248) 628-9787.

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signets for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiting auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling, Curtis W. Wright, Township Clerk (248) 628-9787 as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available the aids anal services.

Curtis W. Wright, Clerk

Charter Township of Oxford

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford, MI 48371

(248) 628-9787

PUBLISHED: Oxford Leader — March 7, 2018

POSTED: OXFORD TOWNSHIP

VILLAGE OF OXFORD