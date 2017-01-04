Public Notice: Oxford/Addison

Communities Served:
addison & oxford, MI
IMPORTANT
INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM
CHANNEL LINEUP
Effective on or after February 7, 2017, the following channels will be repositioned from Digi Tier 1 to Digi Tier 2:
– American Heroes Channel, channels 38, 130, 798
– Destination America, channels 102, 748
– Discovery Family, channels 101, 724
– Science Channel, channels 166, 791
For a complete channel lineup, visit spectrum.com/channels.
To view this notice online, visit Spectrum.net/ProgrammingNotices.