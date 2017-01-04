Public Notice: Oxford/Addison

Communities Served:

addison & oxford, MI

IMPORTANT

INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM

CHANNEL LINEUP

Effective on or after February 7, 2017, the following channels will be repositioned from Digi Tier 1 to Digi Tier 2:

– American Heroes Channel, channels 38, 130, 798

– Destination America, channels 102, 748

– Discovery Family, channels 101, 724

– Science Channel, channels 166, 791

For a complete channel lineup, visit spectrum.com/channels.

To view this notice online, visit Spectrum.net/ProgrammingNotices.