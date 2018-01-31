Public Notice: Polly Ann Trail

Polly Ann Trail Request for proposals for mowing service

The Polly ann Trailway Management council, Inc. (PATMC) is seeking a qualified, experienced firm to perform seasonal and special request mowing services along the specified length of the Polly ann Trail in Oakland County, MI. The contract is for the 2018/2019 season option, the PATMC reserves the right to reject any or all bids at their discretion,

Proposal document can be obtained at www.pollyanntrailway.org or you may email the trial manager at manager@pollyanntrailway.org

An applicant must submit via mail or email a copy of its proposal. Submit forms fro the applicant Data Sheet. Under subject – Mosing 2018/2019.

Proposals must be received or postmarked along the with copy of the firm’s insurance on or before Saturday, March 10, 2018 and can be emailed to manager@pollyanntrailway.org or mail to: Polly Ann Trail, P.O. Bo 112, Leonard, MI 48367.