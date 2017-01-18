Public Safety

Jan. 14: A man called the Oxford Village Police at 8:22 a.m., stating that a group was trespassing on vacant property, located in the 900 block of Bay Pointe Dr. The group was allegedly using the property to get to the nearby lake. The group was advised by village police and left shortly afterwards.

Jan. 14: A 9-year-old boy in the 70 block of S. Washington St. was reported to have fallen and hit his head at 4:58 p.m. When village police arrived, the boy was reported to be pale and confused. The boy was transported to Oxford Urgent Care.

Jan. 14: A woman living in the 50 block of E. Burdick St. called village police at 6:07 p.m. to report her landlord had allegedly thrown her belongings out of her home. The caller told police she had not been issued an eviction notice prior to the incident.

Jan. 10: Village police were called at 6:52 p.m. after the caller allegedly heard a woman screaming “Help me,” near the 100 block of Pontiac and heard a dog barking from the same area. Officers arrived to find a woman had slipped and was injured..