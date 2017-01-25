Public Safety

Jan. 23: The manager of a business located in the 400 block of N. Oxford Rd. called Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies at 5 p.m. to report one of the company U-haul trailers was found missing from the front service drive. The missing double axel trailer was described as having a Kansas plate. The trailer’s information was entered into the LEIN system and a report was filed.

Jan. 19: An 18-year-old man from Metamora was allegedly ran off the road by a suspect driving a 2002 Ford Focus.Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies received a call at 8:14 p.m. According to witness accounts, the 18-year-old was traveling in a 2004 Subaru Impreza, heading northbound on N. Lapeer Rd. when the man driving the Ford allegedly pulled into the left lane and attempted to run him off the road. The suspect then pulled behind the Subaru and rammed it off the road. The 18-year-old told Sheriff’s deputies that the suspect had seemed like he was trying to race him and then rammed him off the road when he shook his head to signal ‘No.’ The 18-year-old victim described the suspect to be a white male, in his early 20’s, who was clean-shaven with short, spiked blonde hair. Police observed the Subaru to have minor white paint exchange on the left rear.

Jan. 18: A 29-year-old woman called Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies to meet her at a residence, located in the 300 block of Parker Lake Rd., stating that a 26-year-old man living at the residence had not picked up his 5-year-old daughter from the bus stop. When Sheriff’s deputies pulled up to the residence, the woman was waiting outside with the man’s daughter. Sheriff’s deputies reported seeing the man sleeping on the couch and were able to wake him by knocking on the door several times. The man told Sheriff’s deputies he was a deep sleeper and had forgotten to pick up his daughter. The woman told Sheriff’s deputies this was the fifth time she had found his daughter waiting at the bus stop alone. A report was written and forwarded to Child Protective Services.

Jan. 16: A 25-year-old man from Oxford called Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies to report he found his personal belongings missing from his vehicle parked at his home, located in the 500 block of E. Peninsula Ct. The man told Sheriff’s deputies that he found his glove box open at 8:45 a.m. Items reported to be missing included his wallet, a personal check, $140 in gift cards and $40 in cash.