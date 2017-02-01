Public Safety

Jan. 27: Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a business in the 900 block of N. Lapeer Rd. at 3:10 p.m., where a woman said her car had been broken into while parked in the lot. The incident occurred that day between 1:15 p.m. and the time of the call. The owner of the vandalized car was a 41-year-old woman from Lake Orion who told deputies she found her large, black purse missing from the vehicle, along with her purple wallet. A report was filed.

Jan. 24: Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 4:39 p.m. to the 500 block of S. Lapeer Rd., where a gray and blue Hyundai SUV was reported to be swerving and speeding. When deputies found the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, the driver, a 36-year-old man from Howell, allegedly was not carrying proper identification. The driver then allegedly gave deputies a false name. When deputies told the man he was under arrest after determining the name was not correct, he allegedly tried to flee before being placed under arrest. It was later learned the man had four warrants out for his arrest, two had been issued from Howell, one from Novi and one out of Ann Arbor. The man was transported to Oakland County Jail without incident.

Jan. 23: Oxford Village Police were called to a business in the 200 block of S. Broadway St. at 1:55 p.m. A man stated his wallet had been stolen from his vehicle. Police searched the area and found the wallet in a nearby trash can.

Jan. 23: A 21-year-old Oxford man allegedly punched a 26-year-old Oxford man in the face at a business located in the 800 block of S. Lapeer Rd. The manager called Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:59 p.m. after the fight occurred. According to the victim, the 21-year-old man, whom he did not know, had allegedly approached him and told him he needed to leave before punching him. Alcohol is suspected by deputies to be a factor in the incident. The suspect was told by deputies he was no longer welcome at the business and was cited for disorderly conduct.