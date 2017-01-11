Public Safety

Jan 8: Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home, located in the 300 block of Parker Lake, at 1:10 a.m. after a 28-year-old woman allegedly threatened to kill herself. The call had been placed by the woman’s boyfriend, a 37-year-old man from Waterford, who told sheriff’s deputies that the woman had become confrontational after he arrived to her home late from work. The man told sheriff’s deputies the woman had also allegedly said hurtful things to her 7-year-old daughter and allegedly began throwing miscellaneous items near her daughter and 3-year-old son. The woman agreed to be transported to Crittenton Hospital for evaluation. Sheriff’s deputies reported the incident to Child Protective Services.

Jan. 7: An Oxford resident called village police to a home, located in the 20 block of W. Burdick St., to check on a friend, a 70-year-old woman who had injured her jaw. Upon arrival, the woman told police she had fallen approximately one month ago, which caused her injury. Police observed the woman to have slurred speech. The woman told police she was in severe pain and was unable to speak or eat normally due to the injury. The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Jan. 6: Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a business located in the 900 block of Lapeer Rd. at 4:12 p.m., after a 51-year-old woman from Oxford allegedly attempted to steal chocolate and a mini-calendar. An employee told sheriff’s deputies this was the second time the woman had tried to shoplift from the business. Sheriff’s deputies advised the woman she was no longer welcome at the store and if she returned, it would be considered trespassing.

Jan. 3: A 34-year-old woman from Carleton, Michigan was arrested after allegedly assaulting her 36-year-old boyfriend and his 18-year-old sister from Redford Township at his home, located in the 300 block of Crestwood Dr. Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at 5:13 p.m. after an argument between the couple allegedly turned violent. Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies found the woman on the porch outside the home. The siblings told deputies they managed to remove the woman from the home and lock the door before calling 9-1-1. The woman was lodged at the Oakland County Jail.