Oxford High School graduates who received their diplomas in 1976 and 1977 are invited to a reunion on Saturday, Sept. 9

The reunion will be held at American Legion Post 108, located at 130 E. Drahner Rd. in Oxford Township. The cost is $35 per person.

If you haven’t been contacted, please call to make a reservation or update your address. Reunion contacts are Mark Milosch (248-660-3549) and Barb Claycomb (248-628-4481).