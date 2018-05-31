Reynolds graduates as salutatorian





Being named salutatorian of your graduating class is a high honor and, for the Oxford High School class of 2018, that honor was bestowed upon Aaron Reynolds.

Graduating with a 4.226 grade point average (GPA), Reynolds said he was “humbled” to have received this level of recognition.

“I’ve worked very hard over the last several years, taking challenging classes like AP and IB classes. But I really have to give the credit to those around me who have always been supportive.”

Throughout his time in high school, Reynolds said OHS Math Teacher Joe Swoyer had a hand in his path to success.

“He’s challenged me to learn the higher levels of math and has taught it to me in a way that’s enjoyable,” Reynolds said. “He’s been a very kind teacher and has always shown concern about each student’s learning. He’s very impactful and has been one of the best teachers I’ve ever had.”

Reynolds also listed friend and former Oxford Schools superintendent Dr. Mark Orchard as one of the “most impactful” people in his life along with Reynold’s parents, Bert and Gayann Reynolds. “(Mark has) been a great mentor to me,” Reynolds said.

As an aspiring engineer, Reynolds said his favorite classes at OHS included AP Calculus and IB Physics, which both helped him develop skills he’ll use well beyond his high school days.

When he wasn’t hard at work studying, Reynolds played cello in Oxford High’s symphony orchestra. He also played piano, cello and saxophone in the Oxford Free Methodist Church orchestra and often did community service and traveled on mission trips with the church.

He also participated in other hobbies such as blacksmithing and computer programming.

When asked to provide advice for younger students and those entering high school, Reynolds had a few pointers.

“Students should challenge themselves and to take classes that will stretch them beyond what they think they can do but they should also take time to have fun and get involved in the community and have hobbies to take their minds off school,” Reynolds said.

In the fall, Reynolds plans to attend the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor where he will study engineering.