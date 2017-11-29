Richard Arthur Spies, Sr., of Lapeer, died in his home, surrounded by his family on November 21, 2017. He was 85 years old.

Richard is survived by his loving wife Annabelle, his sister Sharlene (Louis) Hintz, his children, Richard (Teresa) Spies, Jr., Kenneth E. Spies, Sharlene Shepherd and Linda (Scott) Seaman as well as his cherished eleven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Helen (Waite) Spies, brother William Spies, sister Geraldine Kersten, and grandchild Richard Arthur Spies III. He leaves behind him many loved family members and friends.

Richard was born on February 25, 1932 in Lake Orion, MI. He graduated from Almont High School in 1951 and attended Michigan State University before joining the army in the early 1950’s. After returning from the service he and his beautiful wife were wed in 1957. He worked in his own logging and sawmill business in northern Oakland county until he retired in his early 70’s.

In addition to his career, Richard had many hobbies. He had a love of photography, horses, travel, the outdoors and sports. His love of family was evident as he included them in everything he enjoyed doing.

Richard has been cremated as he had requested. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, condolences and cards can be sent to 3265 Merwin Rd., Lapeer, MI 48446.