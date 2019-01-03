Rick James Fredericks, of Bear Lake, died peacefully Dec. 6, 2018. He was 59.

He was born in Iowa to Gene W. Fredericks, (deceased) and Jane Marie Eastman.

Rick was a self-employed auto repair and restore mechanic, who graduated from Ferris State University with a degree in auto body repair. He leaves behind several projects in the works. He enjoyed off-roading, mud bogging and spending time with his friends and beloved dog, “J.J.”

Rick lived in Michigan most of his life starting in the Oxford and Lake Orion area until moving to Bear Lake in his dream place with lots of off-roading available and his garage for “projects.”

He is survived by his daughter Chris Fredericks, of Oxford; mother Janet Eastman, of Clear Water, FL; brothers Scott, of Wolverine Lake; and Rod, of Oxford; stepbrothers Bryan Eastman, of Clarkston; Terry Eastman, of Clear Water; and stepfather Larry Eastman, of Clear Water.

Rick will be cremated and his family and friends will a private service to celebrate his life in the spring. Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service Benzonia.