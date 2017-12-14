Ridgelawn to host Wreaths Across America Saturday





There are many ways to honor the memories of deceased veterans on those special days of the year.

For example, on Memorial Day, small American flags are typically planted beside their gravestones.

But in December, something a little more festive and in keeping with the holiday spirit is used.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, Ridgelawn Memorial Cemetery in Oxford Village is inviting folks to help lay fresh evergreen wreaths on veterans’ graves, then pay tribute to their service and sacrifices by staying for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony, which begins at noon sharp.

“If they want to come and help put wreaths out, I encourage them to show up at about 11:30 a.m.,” said Chris Acheson, who manages the private cemetery that’s been owned and operated by generations of his family since 1927.

Every volunteer who places a wreath on a grave is encouraged to say that veteran’s name aloud and thank them for their service.

Thanks to the fund-raising efforts spearheaded by Oxford Boy Scout Troop 366, a total of $2,766 was collected to purchase approximately 225 wreaths for the event. Scouts and their parents will be there to help place the wreaths.

Started in 1992, Wreaths Across America is a nationwide event consisting of coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 1,200 other locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.

The wreath-laying was done quietly for a number of years at Arlington National Cemetery. It gained national attention in 2005 and took off from there, spreading to many other cemeteries.

The purpose is to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom.

Ridgelawn has been a proud participant in Wreaths Across America since 2009.

“We became one of first of private cemeteries in the country to do it,” said Acheson, a 1971 Oxford High School graduate. “It’s grown from there. It’s grown every year.”

“I love being behind-the-scenes, getting everything ready and making sure everything works right,” he noted.

Ridgelawn is the final resting place for approximately 1,600 people and of those, more than 200 are veterans.

Acheson is quite passionate about honoring veterans because his brother Keith and nephew Chad both served in the U.S. Army on foreign soil. Keith fought in the Vietnam War while Chad served in Iraq.

He views participating in Wreaths Across American as his way to show his “appreciation and respect” to both veterans and their families.

“It just touches my heart,” Acheson said.

Acheson understands the holiday season can be a depressing time for some folks, particularly those who have lost loved ones. He believes the Wreaths Across America ceremony can help lift their spirits.

“I like to think it does,” Acheson said.

In addition to honoring veterans and their families, he views Wreaths Across America as a great “community function.”

“You meet people that you’ve never met before. You talk to people. You hear stories. It’s interesting,” Acheson explained. “These people stand around and talk for like a half-four to 45 minutes after it’s over . . . They just stand around the fire and everybody chitchats. It’s cool to see.”

Rev. Dave Gerber, of Oxford, will lead the Dec. 16 ceremony. Members of American Legion Post 108 will place wreaths upon white crosses representing the various branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. There will also be a cross symbolizing the more than 90,000 servicemen and women whose last known status was either prisoner of war or missing in action.

Ridgelawn Memorial Cemetery is located at 99 W. Burdick St., adjacent to the Polly Ann Trail. “Come out and enjoy. No matter what the weather is, we’ll be there. Dress accordingly,” Acheson said.