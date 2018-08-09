Road work along M-24 to begin Aug. 13

Motorists beware, there’s a construction project on M-24 scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 13 and last for up to two weeks.

The work will extend from Goldengate St. in Orion Township to Harriet St. in Oxford Township, just north of the village limits. It will involve both the northbound and southbound lanes. Work will include skip patching and pavement markings.

“The project will require daily and nightly single lane closures on M-24,” wrote Kelsey Gragg, a traffic operations engineer for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), in an Aug. 2 letter to Oxford Township Supervisor Bill Dunn.

There will be a single-lane closure “at all times except” on northbound M-24 from 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and southbound M-24 from 6-9 a.m. Monday through Friday, according to the letter.

“Whenever possible, MDOT tries to construct projects of this type mainly at night to reduce motorist delay, reduce inconvenience to adjacent businesses, and shorten the duration of construction,” Gragg wrote.