Rotarians spread holiday cheer

Millie Solon got a gift few received, a smooch from Santa. He told her to not tell Mrs. Claus. Photo by Shelby Tankersley.
As it does every year, the Rotary Club of Oxford invaded the high school’s performing arts center for a few hours on Dec. 11 to celebrate the Christmas season with a luncheon. Ninety-eight people showed up to enjoy lunch and dessert made by the Oxford Schools nutrition team.

Plenty of students from Oxford High School were present to assist in the event. Members of the school’s National Honor Society chapter and leadership class took coats and opened doors for the guests, and musicians. Part of the jazz band and combo, played familiar holiday songs.

The man of the hour, Santa Claus, made a stop by the luncheon to shake everyone’s hand and wish those present a merry Christmas.

