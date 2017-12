Santa Claus can’t be everywhere. That’s why he relies on his local helpers.

In Oxford, those helpers take the form of the AngelFISH program. Volunteers and donors worked together to collect and distribute toys and clothes for 63 families containing 164 children ranging from newborns to high school seniors. Of those, 100 kids are Oxford residents, 61 reside in Orion, two live in Addison and one is from Romeo.