Save the Date: Oxford Women’s Club

The Oxford Women’s Club will be hosting the 2018 Fashion Show on Oct. 3 at Boulder Pointe Golf and Conference Center, at 1 Champion Center, Oxford. This year’s fashions will be presented by The Boulevard Boutique and Kim Rose Fashions. The doors open at 5 p.m. for shopping of items presented by local artists and vendors. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. followed by the fashion show. The ticket price for this event is $35 and can be purchased from any member or from either Boulevard Boutique, 5 S. Washington St, or Great Lakes Mercantile, 8 S. Washington St. For further information, contact Sharon at (248) 628-9278.

The proceeds from this event go toward the Women’s Club’s scholarship program, which last year awarded $10,000 in scholarships to Oxford area students.