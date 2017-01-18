Schools consider security devices to protect against shooters

Mass shootings at public schools and institutions of higher learning around the country have led Oxford school officials to look into a device designed to protect students and staff.

The Nite Lock classroom security device, a temporary door barricading tool, is being discussed by Oxford’s Board of Education to help protect students in staff in case of an active shooter.

Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Sam Barna presented the idea to the board at a Jan. 10 meeting.

According to a 2008 report by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, when escape is not possible during an active shooter situation, it is recommended that staff and students hide out in a room and barricade entryway doors.

The Nite Lock security devices would allow staff to quickly barricade classroom doors during an emergency.

The cost of 543 devices installed at each of the district’s schools is $52,633, according to Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Sam Barna.

If approved, the expense would come from the district’s 2016-17 maintenance and operations budget.

“Chances are, this won’t happen… But what we’re trying to do is mitigate those risks because, unfortunately, the incidents like this just keep on increasing year after year. As much as we don’t like it, it’s happening,” said Barna.

Vice-President Joyce Brasington said she had some concerns about whether the large expense would come at the cost of students’ educations.

“Do I want to make sure our kids are safe? Absolutely, I want that to be our first priority but I’m not sure if this is necessary when you have a locked door. I don’t think we can prepare for every single emergency… I would think (that cost would cover) four parapro(fessional)s… so when I think about where I’d rather spend money, where the greatest need is … I just have some concerns,” said Brasington.

During the discussion, Secretary Mark Stepek reminded the board of a November 2015 incident, in which several shots were fired at Oxford Middle School while students and staff were away for Thanksgiving break.

“We’re not impervious to the possibility (of this happening), so I think we should seriously consider this,” said Stepek. “If you can hold (a shooter) off for 60 seconds, that gives our police liaison officer some time to maybe catch up with (the shooter) and take him down… I wholeheartedly support the product. I’ve taken a class on district security and they highly recommended these.”

Superintendent Tim Throne told the board that he has received positive feedback when he has spoken to parents and teachers throughout the district about the devices.

“I think most parents are in the position where if there is something that the schools could reasonably do (to protect their children), they would like to see it done, ” said Throne.

Barna also mentioned he will be speaking with The Night Lock representatives in the near future to see if a lower price can be negotiated.

The school board is expected to further discuss the devices and installation at the Jan. 24 meeting.