Scout takes his place among Eagles

Earning the Eagle rank is the culmination of a Boy Scout’s career, the product of years of hard work, education, dedication and sacrifice.

But Nicholas Cejka doesn’t view it as “just another achievement” or the end of his journey.

“It’s a challenge to live up to scouting’s highest standards in every aspect of your life for the rest of your life,” said the Oxford High School senior. “And it’s a challenge I am willing to take.”

Surrounded by family, friends, mentors and fellow scouts, Cejka formally advanced to the rank of Eagle Scout during a Court of Honor ceremony held Saturday afternoon at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Orion Twp.

“Every single person here has helped me in some way,” he said. “And I am eternally grateful for that . . . I would like to thank my parents (Dawn and Dan) for their support and understanding, and for giving me the pushes – sometimes shoves – I needed to make it this far.”

Cejka is the 39th member of Troop 366 to become an Eagle Scout since 1988. It’s the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America program.

A very small percentage of all Boy Scouts earn this coveted award. The first Eagle Scout was named in 1912 and the two-millionth in 2009. Today, more than 50,000 scouts join the Eagle brotherhood annually, according to The National Eagle Scout Association.

To become an Eagle Scout, a young man must reach the rank of Life Scout; serve six months in a position of responsibility with his troop; earn 21 merit badges (a total of 136 are available); and successfully complete a board of review process.

Cejka earned a total of 22 merit badges and held the troop offices of quartermaster, scribe, patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader and junior assistant scoutmaster.

A scout moving along the path of the Eagle must also plan, develop and provide leadership for a service project that helps a religious organization, school or community.

For his project, Cejka chose to renovate the peace garden that greets visitors as they enter Christ the Redeemer.

“It looked kind of overgrown and rundown,” he said. “It was the perfect opportunity for me to fix it up.”

Under Cejka’s leadership, the garden’s old plants were removed and replaced with new ones, a fresh layer of mulch was spread, existing pavers were leveled, decorative rocks were placed and a bench was added.

Cejka, who attends Christ the Redeemer and is active in the church’s youth group, wanted to enhance the facility’s appearance and give people a pleasant place to “relax and pray.”

Cejka became involved in scouting as a first-grader attending Stadium Drive Elementary in Orion Township and has thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it.

“Throughout my time in scouting, I was given the opportunity to live and experience things I would have never thought possible, such as the chance to backpack over mountains (in New Mexico) and learn to survive in environments that many others wouldn’t be able to,” he said. “In doing this, I was able to develop a strong character, close friends and memories that I’ll never forget.”

Prior to joining Oxford’s Troop 366 in 2016, Cejka was a member of Troop 284 in Lake Orion.

Following his graduation from OHS next year, Cejka, who works part-time at the Oxford Meijer, plans to attend college and study engineering.

He’s been accepted to Michigan State University and Western Michigan University, but is still weighing his options as he’s waiting to hear from five other institutions.