Scrapbookers give thanks to supporters

On behalf of the Oxford scrapbookers Facebook Group, we would love to thank the community of Oxford for the wonderful support in helping make our first “Crafting for Our Community” on November 25 a successful fundraising event.

We would like to give a very sincere and heartfelt ‘thank you’ to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, especially Pastor Matt Schuler and Roxann Marchesi, for graciously allowing us the use of their facility.

We would also like to thank the 43 crafters for supporting Blessings in a Backpack-Oxford by coming out to spend the day with us and financially supporting our activities, especially the raffle to benefit the Terrian family of Oxford.

Last, but certainly not least, we want to give a big thank you to all the local Oxford businesses, sponsors, vendors, and individuals who graciously contributed to this event by either donating raffle prizes, goodie bag trinkets, or other items to support our event- Thank you for sharing your time, talents and products with us.

Thank you: 2BluesandaPink Photography, 5-1 Diner, All About Me Fitness, Bee Creative Retreat, Burdick Street Landscape Supply & Equipment, Caveman & Pip, Change Soap, Close to My Heart rep. Traci Romeo, Collier Lanes,Creative Hands & Caring Hearts, Creative Memoriesrep. Porki Mellado, Credit Union Oxford Branch,The DeJong Family,Dilly Die Cuts, Elegant Linens LLC, Farmers Insurance agent Michelle Houck, Finely Frosted,Great Lakes Scrapbook Events, For the Love of Scrapbooking, Gwen’s Paper Piecings, Holy Cross Lutheran Church and Preschool, HomeGrown Brewing Co., Huntington Bank-Oxford, Jamberry Nails rep. Jenni Lemon, Jet’s Pizza-Oxford,Verizon of Oxford, Kiwi Lane rep. Barbara Fritz,Matilda Jane rep. Karis Osborn, MBA RealEstate, Meijer-Oxford,MojiLife rep. Cristina Zatorski, Moments to Remember, Oakland County Animal Shelter, Oakland County Health Department,Odd Jobs Disposal, Operation Christmas Child rep. Melissa Clark, Oxford Chamber of Commerce,Oxford High School National Honors Society,Oxford Overhead Door, The Papercrafting Roadshow, Scrapping Innovations LLC, Scrapping Paws, Soothe Your Soul, State Farm Insurance agent AngelaDuva-McConnell, That Old Junk, Thirty-One rep. Lisa Sage,Cheryl Verbeke, Xyron, You, Me, and Bubble Tea, and Diane Zechmeister.

We are in awe of the heart and generosity of this “small town” Oxford community. Together, we were able to raise over $1,700 for our charities. Again, thank you for helping us reach this success. We would be honored for you to join with us again for our next event in April.

With sincere gratitude,

Stephanie McFadden, Porferia (Porki) Mellado, Carolyn Howarth, Gwen Henderson, Karen Riddle and Ni DeAngelis.