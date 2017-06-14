Scribner to play ball for Warriors





Mario Scribner, a 2017 Oxford High School graduate, signed a letter of intent last week to play baseball for the Rochester College Warriors.

“I’m pretty excited, actually. College baseball’s always been a big dream of mine. It’s everything I’ve wanted since I was a kid, so it’s a good goal that I’ve achieved,” said Scribner, who resides in Oxford.” I like the fact that (Rochester College) is close to home, so I’ll get to stay with my family and still play college baseball.”

Scribner served as team captain for the Wildcats varsity baseball team this year.

“Mario is one of the first guys to show up every day (and) one of the last to leave,” said Head Coach Dave Herrick.

“He has a great work ethic and just a God-given ability to go out on the mound and compete. Whether it was (playing) first base or (pitching) on the mound . . . he competed better than anyone else. I’m really looking forward to seeing him stay local and for us to have the opportunity to watch him play down in Rochester,” Herrick added.

Scribner plans to study business in college.