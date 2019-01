On Monday afternoon, a semitruck driven by a 57-year-old Oxford man ran off the road to prevent a crash.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s report, the truck was headed north on M-24 in the curb lane when a car traveling in the left lane “abruptly” pulled into its path. The truck driver ran off the road in front of the BP gas station at 721 S. Lapeer Rd. to avoid a collision.