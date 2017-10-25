‘She was there for anybody that needed her’: Youth Assistance, Women’s Club celebrate the late Darlene Toliver’s leadership, commitment

Oxford lost a true champion for the advancement of the community and the welfare of others when Darlene M. Toliver passed away on Oct. 17, 2017. She was 74.

For many years, Toliver was an active member of Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance (OAYA) and the Oxford Women’s Club. She held leadership positions in both groups.

“She was very loyal to our board,” said Judy Verse, chair of the OAYA board. “She was always there for us, no matter what. I could always count on her.”





Since 1960, OAYA’s mission has been to strengthen youth and families, and reduce the incidence of delinquency, abuse and neglect through community involvement.

“It was always a pleasure to serve on the board with Darlene as she only had good intentions, great ideas and a smile for all,” said Addison Township Clerk Pauline Bennett, who serves on the OAYA board. “I’m truly going to miss her.”

Hank Szlenkier, who served as the OAYA caseworker for 19 years before moving on in 2011, remembered Toliver as ” a sweet, charming, intelligent person.”

“She came to all the meetings. She was very committed,” he said. “She was a good egg.”

In addition to being a board member, Toliver volunteered as a mentor for Youth Assistance’s Mentors Plus, a program that matches adults with young people who need a positive figure in their lives.

“You could tell she genuinely cared about the youth and that’s why she remained involved,” Bennett said. “She would go out of her way to volunteer for events or to help anyone that needed it.”

Toliver also helped improve the lives of local youth and enhance her community through her involvement in the Oxford Women’s Club, founded in 1932. Over the years, she held a number of officer positions, including president.

“Whenever there was something to be done, you could count on Darlene to do it,” said Kathy Brain, fellow club member. “She was always enthusiastic and upbeat. She had a can-do attitude.”

Kathy Hoeflein, a fellow club member, characterized Toliver as a “good leader,” who was “detail-oriented, very organized” and “very encouraging” when it came to motivating those around her.

“She kept you going,” Hoeflein recalled.

Toliver wasn’t the type of leader who simply told others what to do. She led by example and worked side-by-side “with you in the trenches,” Hoeflein said.

Through its various fund-raising efforts,