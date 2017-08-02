Sheriff’s deputies to battle it out for charity

A friendly rivalry continues to brew within the ranks of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and there’s only one place for these Type A personalities to settle things – the softball field.

Members of the public are invited to watch the deputies who guard the jail take on the deputies who patrol the roads in the Second Annual Bars vs. Cars charity game at Oxford’s Seymour Lake Township Park on Friday, Aug. 11.

“It should be a hard-fought game and I’m hoping that we put on a good show,” said Deputy Mark Chevalier, the event’s organizer and a member of the corrections team. “We just got the jerseys. They’re sharp. The guys are all pumped up and ready to go.”

“I’m stoked,” he added. “I’ve been playing a lot more ball this year. I’m looking forward to getting out there and having a good time with the guys from work, (enjoying) a little camaraderie. It’s going to be fun.”

This year’s game has been dubbed “Road Seeks Revenge.”

Last year, the Bars team thumped the Cars team 24-6.

Will the Bars continue their dominance and retain bragging rights or will the Cars come hungry to even things up and strut off the field with the trophy?

Game time is 8 p.m.

Raffles and music will be part of the event and the Oxford Band Boosters will man the concession stand to raise money for the school district’s band program.

Mike Leslie, a Detroit-based guitarist for Candlebox, a well-known Seattle grunge rock band that formed in the 1990s, will sing the National Anthem.

“We’re going to play the game in honor of two deputies we lost to cancer within the last year,” Chevalier noted.

One is Nichole Christensen, a forensic lab specialist who worked in the sheriff’s crime lab. She passed away on Dec. 24, 2016 at the age of 41. Christensen had worked for the sheriff’s office since 2000 and lived in Waterford.

The other is Shane Jenkinson, who was a deputy for more than 19 years before passing away on May 20, 2017 at the age of 42. In addition working in law enforcement, Jenkinson, who lived in Sterling Heights, was a church pastor.

Admission to the game is $10 per person and all proceeds benefit the Gary Cooper Davis Foundation.

Gary Cooper Davis was a Bloomfield Township police officer killed in the line of duty on May 13, 2004. He was transporting a prisoner he had just arrested when his patrol car was struck by a drunken driver on I-75. Davis, who had served Bloomfield Township for 12 years, died in the crash at the age of 36. He left behind a wife.

“One of the deputies who I work with was his brother-in-law,” Chevalier said. “He started the foundation and what it does is give money to the families of officers that are killed in the line of duty or officers that are in financial need because of medical reasons and they have to miss work.”

Chevalier started this charity game last year as a way “to give back” to the community by raising money for worthy causes.

“The more people that show up (to the game), the better off everybody is,” he said.

Last year’s game raised $2,400 for the Oakland County Deputy Sheriff’s Association Children’s Benevolent Fund, which is dedicated to helping families who are struggling to pay bills and provide the basics of life.

For more information about the game, please contact Chevalier by calling or texting (248) 991-7468 or sending an e-mail to mdchevalier@yahoo.com.