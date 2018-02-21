Ski teams place in D-1 regionals

The Holly-Oxford boys and girls ski teams competed in the MHSAA Division 1- Region 1 Regional Championships on Tuesday, February 13.

The varsity boys placed fourth out of 13 teams that day while the varsity girls placed ninth out of 13.

The competition from Marquette, Traverse City Central and Forest Hills proved to be very tough and the day was bittersweet with some successes and some disappointments.

Varsity girls who placed in Slalom (SL) from Oxford included junior Mackenzie Nichols who placed 25th overall; senior Lindsey Rancilio who placed 43rd overall; junior Marie Contzen who placed 47th overall and junior Jenna Stepek who placed 72nd.

Placing in Giant Slalom (GS) were junior Mackenzie Nichols who placed 15th overall; junior Jenna Stepek who placed 33rd overall; Hannah Kwapis who placed 48th overall; senior Lindsay Rancilio who placed 61st and junior Abbey Kwapis who placed 65th overall.

On the boys side, John Allen, an Oxford senior, placed 35th in SL that day.

Max Ford was in top 10 after first run but was disqualified on the last finish gate on a fast Run 2, dashing hopes of a third place team finish and team qualification to States.

Placing in SL that day were Connor Ford who placed 20th overall; Jack Ford who placed 22nd overall; Connor Denman who placed 31st overall; Nick Allen who placed 32nd overall and Nick Reese, who placed 56th overall.