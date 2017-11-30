Sled hill donated in Seth Davis’ memory

From hunting and fishing to snowmobiling and boating, Seth Davis had a true passion for the great outdoors.

How appropriate that his memory will now live on in one of Oxford Township’s parks thanks to the generosity of a local business.

Last week, the parks and recreation commission approved a donation from the Oxford-based Saradan Construction to honor Davis, a 2015 Oxford High School graduate who passed away unexpectedly Oct. 13 in Millersburg, Michigan. He was 20 years old.

Saradan Construction – a family business owned by Terry Weigold and his two children, D.J. (Dan) Weigold and Sara Smith – donated the new sled hill it constructed in Seymour Lake Township Park this year.





The hill was built as part of the $2 million worth of repairs and improvements being made to all four township parks. Voters approved a bond proposal to fund the work in November 2016.

Instead of turning in a bill for their labor and materials, which would have cost between $30,000 and $40,000, Saradan decided to donate the hill in Seth’s memory.

“I met Seth a few times and found him to be a very nice kid,” Terry Weigold said.

Smith said Seth’s death “just struck a chord” and they wanted to do something to honor him. “It’s very sad,” she said.

As part of its donation, Saradan will also pay for landscaping and signage for the sled hill. Smith told the commission they want to “make it special.”

Seth’s father, Parks and Rec. Director Ron Davis, was visibly moved by Saradan’s surprise gesture.

“It will mean a lot. Thank you,” said Davis, who was unable to hold back his tears.

Commissioners expressed their gratitude as well. “Thank you for the beautiful tribute to Seth,” said Commissioner Theresa Myer.

“I know it’s greatly appreciated. It means a lot to the family,” said Commissioner Tim Kalohn.

Davis also thanked the commission, his staff and the community as a whole for the outpouring of support his family has received since Seth’s passing. “The one thing that’s come out of this is how lucky we are to live in such a great community,” he said.

Davis said his family has “never felt so much love as we did the day of Seth’s (memorial) service.”

“It’s a long journey and we’re going to need every prayer we can get, day in and day out,” he said. “We welcome it and we never take it for granted.”