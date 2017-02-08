Slow down on village streets

I would like to say a few things to the people who cut through the village streets every rush hour to avoid traffic on M-24:

1) Park, Dennison and Pontiac streets were not built as a service drive so that you can avoid traffic.

2) There actually are speed limits and stop signs – might be nice if you obeyed them.

3) How would you like me to drive 40 miles per hour up and down your street while you are out walking your dogs?

To the Oxford Village Police Department, not sure where you are every day at these times, but seems like you are missing out on lots of extra revenue. Speeding tickets might offset my village taxes.

LeeAnn Zeliasko

Oxford