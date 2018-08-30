Soapbox drivers ready to race

Forget Formula One and NASCAR – the real high-speed, nail-biting racing action is in the Village of Leonard.

The rubber will meet the road on Saturday, Sept. 1 when the Second Annual Strawberry Derby takes over W. Elmwood St. beginning at 10 a.m.

Twelve young racers will go head-to-head driving 11 soapbox cars they built from scratch in a double-elimination format designed to answer one burning question – who’s the fastest?

The reason the number of drivers and cars isn’t equal is because one of the vehicles will be shared by a brother-sister team, according to Addison Twp. resident Lauren LoCascio, the derby’s organizer.

“They’re going to be taking turns,” she explained.

Born in Dayton, Ohio in 1933 during the Great Depression, soapbox racing is a uniquely American institution that involves participants driving motorless vehicles that rely solely upon the force of gravity to propel them along a downhill road, or inclined raceway, to the finish line.

Leonard’s race was originally supposed to take place during the Strawberry Festival held July 21, but rainy weather led to its postponement that day and the next.

LoCascio is hoping for blue skies and dry pavement this Saturday, so the eager young racers can finally have their moment in the sun.

She began organizing the race last year as a way to bring something new and “a little bit different” to the festival, which has been around since 1952.

“People seem to like the idea,” she said. “It’s a fun, old-fashioned, wholesome activity.”

LoCascio views the Strawberry Derby as way to get kids ages 7-17 “off of the couch” and away from video games.

Building soapbox cars gives them an opportunity to “do something creative” and learn some basic engineering skills, she explained.

Under the rules, all of the derby cars must be “home-built.”

“They can’t just go out and buy a kit,” LoCascio said. “We did not want it to turn into a competition (focusing on) who’s going to pay the most money (for a car).”

When it comes to designing and building the cars, parent involvement is encouraged, but not required.

“Some of the kids actually do build it all themselves,” LoCascio said. “We had one kid last year that really did do everything himself.”

For LoCascio, organizing the Strawberry Derby isn’t just about creating a fun, unique community event, it’s also about giving a nod to her inner child.

“Growing up, I always thought it would be fun to build a car, but I never had the chance,” she said.