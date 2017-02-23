Solwold takes over as chief





For years, folks have greeted Mike Solwold by saying, “Hey, Sarge!”

But that’s just not going to cut it anymore.

From now on, they’ll have to say, “Hey, Chief!”

Last week, the Oxford Village Council unanimously approved a three-page agreement making Solwold interim/acting chief of the police department with an annualized salary of $62,000, plus all his current benefits.

The village resident, who will turn 46 at the end of this month, takes over for Chief Mike Neymanowski, who worked his last day Feb. 14 after 17 years on the job.

Following his swearing-in ceremony at the Feb. 14 council meeting, Solwold said, “We’re only as good as we treat other people. We must work together for a common goal. And if you’re not a part of the solution, then you’re certainly a part of the problem.

“From here on (out), we are going to work to the best of our abilities. We’re going to work very hard for this village and for the community of Oxford. My men and women here are ready to move forward and serve you. So, thank you for this opportunity.”

Solwold has served Oxford as a police officer since the 1990s. He started out as a reserve officer in 1993, then, after graduating from the police academy, became a full-time officer in 1996. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2002 and has served as the village department’s second-in-command ever since.

Solwold received a vote of confidence from Lake Orion Village Police Chief Jerry Narsh and Lake Orion attorney Steve Drakos, both of whom attended Oxford’s council meeting.

“It’s a privilege and honor for our departments to work so closely together and that will continue,” Narsh said. “I have nothing but respect for Chief Solwold and we look forward to working together in many ways.”

Drakos encouraged the village council “not to get too fancy and do search committees” when it comes to permanently filling the police chief position.

“You’ve got a great man here to take over, trained by a great man,” he said. “You don’t find that in that many communities where you can pass the torch to a beautiful person.”