Soup & Sweet Stroll returns Friday

Nothing says “Christmas” like casually strolling through downtown Oxford while slurping spoonfuls of steaming-hot soup and savoring sinfully sweet treats.

Sponsored by the Oxford Downtown Development Authority (DDA), the annual Soup and Sweet Stroll returns on Friday, Nov. 30. It will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

“This is kind of our signature event,” said DDA Executive Director Glenn Pape. “It’s a great chance to talk to all the restaurant folks and visit all the stores.”

Folks are invited to explore everything Washington St. (M-24) has to offer as they wander from establishment to establishment sampling a variety of hors d’oeuvres, soups and sweets.

“I expect every restaurant in town to participate,” Pape said.

Admission is $5 per person or $10 per family. Each participant will receive a plastic spoon after paying in Centennial Park. They will be sold from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m.

There’s no limit on where folks can go or how much they can eat.

“You get your spoon and you can hit every place downtown,” Pape said.

In addition to restaurants, other places such as A&A Flowers, Blue Ivy, the Northeast Oakland Historical Museum and Funky Monkey Toys, will be offering delectables to dazzle the taste buds.

At 7 p.m., choir students from the high school and middle school, along with Super Singers from the elementary schools, will begin belting out the holiday hits in Centennial Park. They will entertain the crowd until it’s time to light the towering village Christmas tree at 8 p.m.

There will also be a mobile petting farm set up in the park and Christmas carolers strolling up and down the street, filling the air with festive songs.

“Last year, the lines (for soups and sweets) got a little long, so we’re trying to figure out ways to make it more entertaining while you wait,” Pape said.

Pape is expecting a good turnout as this event continually draws folks from Oxford and surrounding communities.

“Last year, we sold a little over 900 spoons,” he said.

Before heading to the mall or ordering gifts online, Pape hopes people will remember how important it is to shop local this holiday season whenever possible.

“For every dollar you spend in downtown at a small business, 63 percent . . . stays in the community,” he said.

That 63 cents is used to pay for things such as employee wages, rent and property taxes that support the township, village and school district.

“By shopping in Oxford, you’re actually helping everybody in Oxford,” Pape said.