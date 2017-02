Is there anything better on a cold and dark winter night than a steaming hot plate with a heaping helping of spaghetti?

No. That’s why everyone is invited to a spaghetti dinner fund-raiser on Friday, Feb. 10 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. in the Oxford High School cafeteria.

Cost is $5 per person and $20 per family. Pasta, salad, breadsticks, beverages and desserts are included in the price.

There will also be a silent auction.

All proceeds will benefit the annual OHS Senior All-Night Party in May.