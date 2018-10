Lakeville’s Cemetery Auxiliary will host a spaghetti dinner fund-raiser on Thursday, Oct. 18 at 1447 Milmine in Lakeville.

There will be seatings at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Carryouts will be available.

Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for kids ages 6-12. Kids age 5 and under eat free. For more information, please call (248) 628-3086.