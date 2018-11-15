Sponsorship program helping dogs find homes

Puppies basically sell themselves at rescues. They’re little. They’re cute. They’re playful.

As a result, people practically line up to adopt them.

“They pretty much fly out the door,” said Marie Wolbert, president of the Oxford-based K9 Stray Rescue League.

But what about the older, bigger dogs?

They need homes, too.

That’s why K9 Stray Rescue League is lending them a helping paw with its new sponsorship program that discounts adoption fees for dogs that have been waiting and waiting for their forever home.

Wolbert explained it’s for dogs who are “often overlooked” due to things such as color, breed, size or age.

“It doesn’t mean that they’re less adoptable,” she said. “It’s for the dog who just hasn’t found the right home yet. For some reason or another, their perfect fit hasn’t walked through the door. It doesn’t mean the dog is not a fantastic dog.”

To encourage folks “to take an extra look” at these pooches “instead of just rushing to the puppies,” Wolbert said K9 Stray Rescue League has found sponsors who have been willing to pay part of the adoption fees.

For example, a young or adult dog with a $75 sponsorship can be adopted for $145 as opposed to the normal $220.

So far, the program is working well.

Since it began 10 weeks ago, 13 of the 20 sponsored dogs have been adopted, according to Wolbert. Five of them found homes within the last three weeks.

Although the K9 Stray Rescue League strives to keep the dogs housed at its kennel well cared for at all times, Wolbert said it’s best to find them a proper home as quickly as possible because ultimately, that’s the healthiest environment for them physically and emotionally.

“It’s kind of like a hospital (at the kennel) – the longer you stay, the more illnesses you can get, the more depressed you can get,” she said.

Christine Kirkpatrick, a volunteer with K9 Stray Rescue League, agreed.

“The longer they stay in a kennel environment, the harder it is on the dog, even with all the care, attention and love they get,” she said. “They’d rather be in a home, no doubt.”

One of the sponsored dogs who has been at the kennel for a little over a year is Bowser, a 2½-year-old German Shepherd mix. His personality profile describes him as playful, intelligent, high energy and “a character.”

Bowser enjoys training, car rides, power walks and exploring. The rescue group believes he would be a good match for someone who has an active lifestyle, previous dog experience and knows how to be a strong leader. It’s recommended Bowser be in a home where everyone is age 18 or older.

“He’s been a good sport. . . and has made strides,” Kirkpatrick said. “He just needs lots of training and leadership. (He’s a) very affectionate boy.”

Right now, most of the sponsors are K9 Stray Rescue League volunteers.

“They don’t get paid to work here, but they’re willing to take money out of their own pockets because they have fallen in love with these animals and they want them to find good homes,” Wolbert said.

Wolbert is hoping to get more sponsors from outside the organization. People are welcome to donate up to $75 per dog. The only thing they can’t do is completely cover the adoption cost.

“We don’t want to just give dogs away,” Wolbert said.

That’s because K9 Stray Rescue League wants to ensure the people who adopt its dogs have the financial means and desire to care for them. A person who’s willing to pay an adoption fee is more likely to pay for other things such as regular veterinary care, according to Wolbert.

Wolbert is hoping the more sponsorships K9 Stray Rescue League secures, the more dogs will get adopted and the more room there will be at the kennel for new arrivals.

“We’ll be able to save more dogs. That’s our whole goal,” she said.

To learn more about K9 Stray Rescue League, please visit k9stray.com or call (248) 628-0435.