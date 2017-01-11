Stones Ace Hardware offers huge selection, customer service





Oxford is no longer a town without a hardware store.

On Jan. 2, the new Stones Ace Hardware opened its doors at 558 S. Lapeer Rd., the former site of Tom’s Hardware, which closed last year.

“I’m thankful to be in this community,” said owner Marv Stone. “I appreciate everyone’s business.”

The 17,000-square-foot, newly-renovated store is packed with everything the do-it-yourselfer could possibly need or want.

“We have over 28,000 items and we’re working as hard as we can to bring in more,” said Michael Gingras, operations manager.

“Our selection is larger than any hardware store in this area,” Stone said.

“Whatever Oxford needs, we want to be their go-to place,” said Andrew Behr, store manager. “We are the go-to place to fix anything you have.”

The Oxford store is the fifth one owned by Stone. The others are located in Orion Township, Clinton Township, Richmond and Romeo.

Stones Ace offers many well-known, highly-sought-after, brand-name items.

In the world of paints, customers will find a total of seven high-end lines from Benjamin Moore, Valspar, and Clark and Kensington.

An extensive selection of Carhartt clothing awaits customers who need it for everything from construction work to casual wear.

“We specialize in one brand of clothing only,” Stone said. “Our Carhartt selection is going to be the best in the area.”

“I think we’re the second largest Carhartt dealer in Michigan,” he noted. “I personally wear Carhartt every day . . . I like the quality (and) the look. I think it’s cool. It’s stylish.”

Tool-lovers will find plenty of Craftsman, Black & Decker, DeWalt and Milwaukee products on shelves while barbecue enthusiasts will appreciate the wide selection of Weber and Traeger grills and accessories.

Although the inventory is impressive, it’s the attentive customer service on which Stones Ace Hardware prides itself.

“Ace’s philosophy has always been (to be) the helpful place,” Stone said.

“When you walk in the door, we’re right here to greet you and walk you to your item,” Gingras said. “You’re expecting better service (here) and we honor that when you walk in.”

That’s the big difference from the big-box-store experience.

“When you go into those types of stores, you don’t have an expectation of service,” Gingras said. “You expect to be on your own.”

“Those giant places can’t take care of people like a smaller place,” Stone said.

Stones Ace staff members are there to answer questions, offer advice and help customers get exactly what they’re looking for, whether it’s in the store or requires some extra effort.

“If we don’t have it, we’ll special order it. We can get things within a couple of days,” Gingras said.

Stone said his father built the family’s first store in Utica, which opened in 1951, by listening to what his customers wanted and making sure they got it.

“We still operate our stores that same way,” Stone explained. “When customers ask for products, we get those products in.”

That’s another advantage Stones Ace Hardware has over big-box stores.

“We are small enough that we can respond to the needs of customers,” Stone said. “The guys in my stores have my permission to add the products they need. We can respond very quickly whereas the big-box stores or big-chain stores can’t because they don’t have that autonomy.”

“At a Home Depot, if you can’t find it, you’re pretty much out of luck,” Gingras noted.

Stones Ace Hardware views itself as the place for the do-it-yourselfer.

“We’re about fixing what you have, taking care of your home,” Gingras said.

Stone likes communities like Oxford because “people here are self-sufficient.”

“In communities closer to the city, people are more likely to hire others to do things,” he said. “But in small towns like this, people are likely to do things themselves.”

So far, Oxford’s new Stone Ace has been very well-received by the community. On the store’s opening day, Stone said people repeatedly “thanked us for being here.”

Folks are impressed with the new store’s appearance, both inside and out.

“I’ve had people say this is the cleanest hardware store they’ve ever seen,” Stone said.

“Everybody loves the curb appeal,” Gingras said.

A grand opening celebration is being planned for April 1.

The Oxford store has three full-time staff members and 14 part-time workers. Between the five stores, Stones Ace Hardware employs nearly 90 people.

“It’s rewarding to me that I can build a place for young people to grow and build careers,” Stone said.

Stones Ace Hardware is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, please visit www.StonesAce.com or call (248) 800-4404.