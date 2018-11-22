Sutherby celebrates 100 years with 200 cookies

Mary Sue Sutherby, a longtime resident of the Village of Leonard, received a sweet treat to celebrate her 100th birthday on Nov. 14.

Four employees of Oxford Community Schools’ Food Service Department brought 200 cookies to Sutherby, who now lives at McLaren Oakland’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lake Orion.

They did this because Sutherby spent 25-plus years as the head cook of the Leonard and Lakeville schools. She prepared every meal from scratch and was famous for her pizza and chocolate chip cookies. Sutherby retired from the schools in 1981.

In addition to the cookies, which she graciously shared with staff and fellow residents, Sutherby received more than 100 birthday cards – about 20 of which came from students at Leonard Elementary School – and a bouquet of 100 red roses.

“Everything was wonderful,” Sutherby said. “I didn’t expect (the roses).”

To everyone who helped make her entry into the centenarian club so special and memorable, Sutherby said, “Thank you. I appreciate it.”

Her advice to others hoping to live 100 years was simple and to the point – “Just keep breathing.”