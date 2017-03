A 2005 Ford Escape crashed through some farm fencing on Oakwood Rd. in Oxford Township and overturned March 23.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s report, the driver, a 16-year-old Addison woman, said she was approaching the intersection of Oakwood and Delano roads, when a vehicle pulled out in front of her.

She told the deputy this caused her to swerve, lose control of her sport utility vehicle and leave the roadway, resulting in the crash.

No citation was issued.