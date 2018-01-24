Swim team sinks Stoney Creek, stays undefeated

By Elise Shire

Leader Staff Writer

The Wildcat Boys Swim and Dive team continued its undefeated streak with a 26-point win over Oakland Activities Association (OAA) White Division rival Stoney Creek.

The final score was 106-80.

It was a close meet, with Oxford taking seven of the events and Stoney Creek taking five.

The results were as follows:

In the 200 Medley Relay, Oxford’s A Relay of JJ Bagans, Peter Bagans, Senior Captain Garret Warren, and freshman Zach Beatty came in first with a time of 1:47.21. Oxford’s B Relay of Alex Olheiser, Ben Datsko, Nolan May, and Cole Bukoski finished in third.

In the 200 Freestyle, Beatty took first with a time of 1:53.40. Cole Bukoski and Zack Acton placed third and fifth respectively, with Acton’s time putting him 10th on Oxford’s All-Time Top Ten List.

In the 200 Individual Medley, JJ Bagans finished second with a time of 2:10.93, which puts him seventh on the Top Ten List. Datsko posted a season best time to come in fourth.

In the 50 Freestyle, senior Michael Scepka touched first with a time of 23.34. Carter Pollard and Peter Bagans took third and fourth respectively

In the diving portion of the evening, Senior Captain Mitchell Mulligan came in second with a new school record score of 259.70. Evan Covert and Max Jenson took third and fifth respectively.

In the 100 Butterfly, Warren finished first with a season-best time of 55.93. Pollard touched second for Oxford with a season-best time and May came in fifth for Oxford.

In the 100 Freestyle, Scepka came in third with a time of 51.87 and Acton touched fourth.

In the 500 Freestyle, Beatty claimed his second win of the night with a season-best time of 5:06.16. Bukoski finished third for Oxford with a time that moves him up to sixth on the All-Time Top Ten List.

In the 200 Freestyle Relay, Oxford’s A Relay of JJ Bagans, Pollard, Scepka, and Acton touched first with a time of 1:38.30. Oxford’s B Relay of Peter Bagans, Datsko, Zach Allion, and Mulligan came in third.

In the 100 Backstroke, Warren took first for the second time of the night with a time of 58.61. May and Olheiser finished in third and fourth respectively.

In the 100 Breaststroke, JJ Bagans second with a time of 1:06.01, just one-tenth of a second behind the event winner. Peter Bagans and Datsko rounded out the top four spots.

In the 400 Freestyle Relay, Oxford’s A Relay of Pollard, Scepka, Warren, and Beatty came in second with a time of 3:40.64. Oxford’s B Relay of Bukoski, LaRock, Olheiser, and May took third.

This win sets the team at 5-0 overall on the season. Oxford’s next meet will be held at Berkley High (2325 Catalpa Dr., Berkley) on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.